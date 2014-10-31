Oct 31 Capman Oyj

* Sells MREC Mäntsälä logistics centre to American Realty Capital Global Trust, Inc.

* Says CapMan RE II fund sells its entire share capital of MREC Mäntsälä logistics centre to ARC Global

* Says buyer is an unlisted US REIT fund, whose European operations are exclusively managed by Moor Park Capital Partners LLP