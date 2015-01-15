Jan 15 Capman Oyj :

* Says funds managed by Capman have agreed to sell ownership in Cederroth Intressenter AB to Orkla Home & Personal, part of Orkla ASA

* Transaction contributes some 8 million euros ($9.41 million) to CapMan group's 2015 cash flow at closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8501 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)