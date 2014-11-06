Nov 6 Capman Oyj

* Q3 revenue 8.1 million euros versus 6.75 million euros

* Q3 operating loss 536,000 euros versus profit 161,000 euros

* Q3 pre-tax loss 1.0 million euros versus loss 415,000 euros

* Maintains its outlook estimate for 2014

