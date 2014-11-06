BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
* Says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
Nov 6 Capman Oyj
* Q3 revenue 8.1 million euros versus 6.75 million euros
* Q3 operating loss 536,000 euros versus profit 161,000 euros
* Q3 pre-tax loss 1.0 million euros versus loss 415,000 euros
* Maintains its outlook estimate for 2014
* Maintains its outlook estimate for 2014
* Sees EPS to improve significantly from level achieved in 2013
* Tiger Global Management LLC reports 7.0 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management LLC as of March 8 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing