Aug 19 Failed U.S. commercial real estate lender Capmark Financial Group Inc's $4 billion reorganisation plan was approved, paving the way for its exit from bankruptcy, according to a Bloomberg report.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross said he would sign an order approving the plan next week after attorneys make minor wording changes to the documents, according to the report.

"Everyone is pleased with the result," Capmark's bankruptcy attorney Michael Kessler told Bloomberg in an interview after Friday's hearing in Wilmington, Delaware.

Capmark filed for bankruptcy protection in October 2009, citing financial and real estate market conditions and a lack of available capital.

The company was created in March 2006 through a leveraged buyout of the commercial real estate assets of General Motors' finance arm GMAC. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)