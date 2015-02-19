NEW YORK Feb 19 Capnia Inc shares were volatile on Thursday, seesawing between gains and losses after a two-day rally that sent the stock to a record high.

After closing at $5.96 in the prior session, the stock swung between gains and losses on Thursday, climbing to an intraday high of $6.72 and touching a low of $5.29.

Shares in the maker of therapeutic and diagnostic products jumped 37.3 percent on Tuesday after the company announced the first U.S. commercial sales for its CoSense product, which is used to measure carbon monoxide in exhaled breath.

Capnia said the measurement is used to detect hemolysis, a condition which could eventually lead to possible neurodevelopmental disorders in newborns.

The stock closed at $1.77 before the announcement, then shot up nearly 240 percent over the next two sessions to hit a record intraday high of $6.80 on Wednesday.

Volume of 7.49 million shares on Wednesday was by far the highest total since the company went public in November. Consolidated volume on Thursday of over three million in the early stages of trading shares was over four times its 10-day average of about 763,000 and nearly 20 times its 50-day average.

Calls to Vivo Capital LLC, which owns 44.94 percent of the company according to Thomson Reuters data, for comment were not immediately returned. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)