* H1 EPRA NAV/shr 63 pence, vs 52 pence yr-yr

* Pretax profit 21.2 mln stg, vs 17.5 mln stg y-y

* Focused on recycling capital in UK and Germany (Adds analyst comment, share price)

LONDON, Aug 23 UK property fund manager Capital & Regional posted a rise in first-half net asset value (NAV) and pretax profit, and said it was focused on recycling capital into its UK and Germany businesses.

The company, which invests in shopping centres and leisure centres in Britain and Germany, said on Tuesday its EPRA NAV rose 11 percent to 63 pence for the half-year to June 30, from 52 pence a year ago.

Its pretax profit was 21.2 million pounds ($34.9 million), from 17.5 million pounds a year earlier.

"Our strategic focus is on realising value from non-core investments and on reinvesting in our core retail activities in the UK and Germany," chairman John Clare said in a statement.

Cap&Reg was again withholding paying a dividend, despite its strengthening financial position, as cash generated by investments was being used either for capital expenditure or to pay down debt.

The group's net debt to equity ratio fell to 24 percent at June 30, from 33 percent a year ago.

It has 2.7 billion pounds of property under management, from 2.9 billion a year ago.

Cap&Reg has overhauled its business model in the past two years, having refinanced, paid down debt, sold assets, restructured its core The Mall asset, and improved capex flexibility.

"Our operational focus remains on boosting income through asset management initiatives," Clare said.

JP Morgan Cazenove analysts retained their 'overweight' rating on Cap&Reg and said the company had produced impressive results in a challenging market.

"These are strong numbers which make our full year estimates look light and give a wide margin for error for the remainder of 2011," the analysts said in a note.

At 0802 GMT, Cap&Reg shares were up 4.9 percent at 31.5 pence, outperforming a 0.7 percent rise in the broader index of UK property stocks . (Editing by Andrew Macdonald) ($1 = 0.608 British Pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh)