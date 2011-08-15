(Follows alerts)
Aug 15 Canada's Capstone Mining posted a
second-quarter adjusted profit that met market expectations, and
the copper producer forecast total capital costs of $1.24
billion for its Santo Domingo iron oxide, copper and gold mine
in Chile.
For April-June, Vancouver-based Capstone earned $15.5
million, or 7 cents a share, compared with $44.7 million, or 23
cents a share, a year ago.
Adjusted profit was 8 cents a share, in line with analysts'
estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $78.9 million.
The copper miner also backed its full-year production target
of 80-85 million pounds of copper in concentrates, helped by
better output at its Mexico-based Cozamin mine and Yukon,
Canada-based Minto mine.
Capstone's shares closed at C$3.23 on Monday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)