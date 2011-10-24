Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 24 Canada's Capstone Infrastructure Corp said it would raise C$75 million in a discounted bought deal, to repay part of funds used to acquire Bristol Water.
The company will sell 12 million common shares at C$6.25 each to a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities and RBC Capital.
The offering price is about 5 percent lower than the stock's Monday close of C$6.60.
The underwriters can also choose to buy 1.8 million additional common shares within 30 days after the offer closes, which would raise the size to C$86.2 million, Capstone said in a statement.
The offering is expected to close by November 10.
In October, Capstone had bought a 70 percent stake in Bristol Water, a British unit of France's Suez Environnement for C$215 million.
In a bought deal, an underwriter or syndicate buys shares from a company before selling them on to the public, reducing risk and uncertainty for the issuer.
Shares of the company closed at C$6.60 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.