Oct 24 Canada's Capstone Infrastructure Corp said it would raise C$75 million in a discounted bought deal, to repay part of funds used to acquire Bristol Water.

The company will sell 12 million common shares at C$6.25 each to a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities and RBC Capital.

The offering price is about 5 percent lower than the stock's Monday close of C$6.60.

The underwriters can also choose to buy 1.8 million additional common shares within 30 days after the offer closes, which would raise the size to C$86.2 million, Capstone said in a statement.

The offering is expected to close by November 10.

In October, Capstone had bought a 70 percent stake in Bristol Water, a British unit of France's Suez Environnement for C$215 million.

In a bought deal, an underwriter or syndicate buys shares from a company before selling them on to the public, reducing risk and uncertainty for the issuer.

Shares of the company closed at C$6.60 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)