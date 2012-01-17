Jan 17 Capstone Mining Corp said fourth-quarter production rose 5 percent, helped by higher output from its Cozamin mine in Mexico, but said production at its Minto mine in Yukon was below its expectations.

Combined production from the Cozamin and Minto mines was 19.8 million pounds of copper in concentrates for the fourth quarter, compared with 18.9 million pounds of copper in concentrates, a year ago.

Cozamin and Minto are the Vancouver-based company's only two producing mines.

For 2011, Capstone produced 78.3 million pounds of copper in concentrates, below its forecast of 80 million pounds of copper in concentrates.

At Cozamin, fourth-quarter copper production of 11.9 million pounds was a new record with average mill output of 3,310 tonnes per day, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at C$3.05 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)