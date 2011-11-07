Nov 7 Capstone Mining Corp's quarterly profit rose three-fold, gaining on derivative instruments, and the Canadian copper miner backed its full-year production outlook.

Capstone expects to produce about 80 million pounds of copper in concentrates in the year.

Third-quarter net income rose to $21.1 million, or 6 cents per share, from $6.6 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago.

Capstone said the rise was driven mainly by a gain on derivatives of $9 million.

Adjusted net income was 4 cents a share compared with 8 cents apiece last year.

Gross sales for the quarter rose 7 percent to $97.9 million.

Production came in at 20.6 million pounds of copper in concentrates, with payable copper up 7.5 percent at 19.9 million pounds.

Analysts expected the company to earn 5 cents per share on revenue of $90.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)