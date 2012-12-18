(Adds quote from UN official, details)
N'DJAMENA, Dec 18 Chad sent troops to
neighbouring Central African Republic on Tuesday to help
government troops there stop a rapid advance by rebels that
risks sparking a new spiral of violence in the mineral-rich
nation, Chadian and United Nations officials said.
The rebels killed 15 government soldiers during the capture
on Tuesday of Bria, a diamond mining town about 600 km (360
miles) northeast of the capital Bangui and the sixth town to
fall to the insurgents in little over a week.
The rebels - made up of breakaway factions from groups which
signed onto a 2007 peace agreement - threatened to overthrow
President Francois Bozize on Monday if he failed to honour the
five-year-old deal.
"There was a column that passed through Kabo heading for
Kaga-Bandoro very early this morning. There were more than 20
vehicles with soldiers aboard," said a U.N. official, who asked
not to be named.
A senior officer with Chad's army general staff, also
speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the deployment.
"It was a request from (CAR) President (Francois) Bozize,"
he told Reuters.
