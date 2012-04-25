TOKYO, April 25 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Wednesday its global output rose 59.6 percent in March from a year earlier to 500,892 vehicles.

The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for March, with percentage changes from the year before.

Japan Output Exports *Toyota 364,928 (+181.8) 179,998 (+67.0) Nissan 100,814 (+11.8) 46,680 (+11.8) Honda 119,711 (+244.5) 24,893 (+20.3) Suzuki 97,137 (+132.4) 16,545 (-4.4) Mazda 72,639 (+82.1) 53,045 (+33.8) Mitsubishi 57,712 (+16.7) 45,023 (-1.4) Daihatsu 76,280 (+171.5) 1,046 (-40.0) **Fuji Heavy 47,070 (+184.8) 31,802 (+68.8)

Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 500,892 (+21.3) 865,820 (+59.6) Nissan 369,866 (+10.4) 470,680 (+23.0) Honda 280,374 (+13.3) 400,085 (+41.8) Suzuki 185,001 (-1.4) 282,138 (+23.0) Mazda 37,138 (-7.8) 109,777 (+36.9) Mitsubishi 62,887 (+10.7) 120,599 (+13.5) Daihatsu 36,660 (+9.8) 112,940 (+83.7) **Fuji Heavy 18,185 (+22.6) 65,255 (+108.1)

*Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co.

**Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand.