BRIEF-Retrophin appoints William Rote senior vice president, research and development
* Retrophin appoints William Rote senior vice president, research and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Dec 27 France maintains a presence in the Central African Republic to protect its interests and French citizens, not the government of President Francois Bozize, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.
"If we have a presence, it's not to protect a regime, it's to protect our nationals and our interests and in no way to intervene in the internal business of a country, in this case the Central African Republic," Hollande said.
"Those days are over," Hollande added, speaking on the sidelines of a visit to a wholesale food market outside Paris.
* Retrophin appoints William Rote senior vice president, research and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European Commission approves once-daily olumiant tablets for treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S