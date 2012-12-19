* U.N. confirms fall of town north of capital
* Soldiers from neighbouring Chad backing CAR army
* Rebels warn Chad to stay away
By Paul-Marin Ngoupana
BANGUI, Dec 19 Rebels pushed closer to the
capital of Central African Republic on Wednesday despite a
military intervention by neighbouring Chad meant to halt their
rapid advance in the mineral-rich country.
The insurgents, who have threatened to unseat CAR's
president unless he honours a five-year-old peace deal, said
they seized that town of Kabo, around 400 km (250 miles) north
of the capital Bangui in the morning.
Rebel Colonel Joseph Zoundeko told Reuters his men had
already started pushing further south and warned forces from
CAR's ally Chad, who crossed into the country on Tuesday, to
stay away.
"Kabo is under our control since this morning ... We quickly
routed the government troops present in the town, killing 12 and
taking six prisoners," he said.
"We ask (Chadian president Idriss) Deby not to get mixed up
in our affairs ... His troops must keep away from our
positions," Zoundeko added.
A United Nations official confirmed the fall of Kabo, the
latest in a string of towns taken by the insurgents since they
launched their offensive further in the north and northeast of
the chronically unstable country last week.
The fighting has already forced thousands of civilians to
flee their homes, The International Committee of the Red Cross
said.
REBEL ALLIANCE
CAR's government on Wednesday said its army had made a
strategic retreat in some areas but had not been driven out of
the north.
"The military offensive led by our forces with the Chadian
army ... has indeed allowed us to begin the reconquest and
control of the attacked zones," it added in a statement, without
going into further detail.
Around 20 vehicles carrying soldiers from CAR's northern
neighbour Chad crossed the border on Tuesday to help push back
the rebels, government and U.N. officials said. There were no
reports of them clashing with the insurgents.
Zoundeko said he was part of a rebel alliance known as
Seleka and made up of breakaway factions from the CPJP, UFDR and
CPSK - groups which signed a 2007 peace deal.
The rebels on Monday demanded the government free prisoners
and pay rebel soldiers money promised to them in the agreement,
among other demands.
Long-running instability in landlocked CAR, roughly the size
of former colonial master France, has discouraged major
investment in its timber, gold, uranium and diamond deposits.
A mix of local rebellions, banditry, ethnic tensions and the
spill-over of conflicts in neighbouring Chad, Sudan and
Democratic Republic of Congo have undermined efforts to
stabilise the nation since independence in 1960.
President Francois Bozize took power in a 2003 coup with
support from Chad's President Idriss Deby and won a new mandate
in January 2011 elections which opponents dismissed as
fraudulent.
The two leaders remain close allies, and Chad has intervened
in CAR on several occasions in support of Bozize.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Writing
by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens)