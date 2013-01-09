* Rebels camped within striking distance of capital
* President refuses demand to step down
* Troops from Chad, other neighbours bolster CAR army
By Jean Rovys Dabany
LIBREVILLE, Jan 9 Mediators urged Central
African Republic's government and rebels to sign a ceasefire on
Wednesday as talks got under way to end a month-long revolt, but
there was little sign either side was ready to make a deal.
The rebels have come within striking distance of the capital
Bangui, posing the biggest threat to President Francois Bozize
since he took control of the mineral-rich in a rebellion a
decade ago.
"I am asking everyone to show restraint and, in this
context, we will suggest at the start of the talks that a
ceasefire agreement be signed," said Basile Ikouebe, foreign
minister of Congo Republic, which is mediating the talks.
The Seleka rebels are demanding that Bozize step down,
accusing him of failing to honour a 2007 peace agreement to give
insurgents money and jobs in exchange for laying down their
weapons.
Seleka representatives circulated a document at the talks in
Gabon's capital, Libreville, saying Bozize should face charges
at the International Criminal Court over atrocities allegedly
committed during the rebellion that brought him to power.
Bozize did not make an immediate comment but on Tuesday
accused the rebels of being foreign gunmen hired by unnamed
businesses.
Bozize has relied on foreign military help to fend off a
series of smaller insurgencies. Regional powers, chief among
them Chad, have sent in hundreds of troops to bolster his army
this time.
The Seleka rebels took a string of towns, pushing government
forces to within 75 km (45 miles) of Bangui before bowing to
international pressure to attend the negotiations in Gabon.
OPPOSITION PRESSURE
Nine opposition parties attending the talks also demanded
the president step down, accusing him of rigging election
victories in 2005 and 2011 and isolating the country.
"The resignation of the President Bozize and the
establishment of a political transition is a sine qua non
condition to end the crisis," the parties said in the joint
statement seen by Reuters.
They also demanded the suspension of the constitution and
the appointment of a transitional government and national
assembly for not more than three years, pending elections.
Bozize has asked to be allowed to complete his mandate,
which ends in 2016, and has promised not to seek another term.
"The issue of my departure is out of order. I was twice
elected as head of state with more than 70 percent of the vote.
I'm here and that's it," Bozize told journalists late on Tuesday
in Bangui.
"According to information reaching us, ... among these
rebels are Janjaweed (Sudanese militia) and foreigners from
neighbouring countries," he said.
CAR's former colonial ruler France used air strikes to
defend Bozize in 2006 but has refused his request for military
help against the Seleka rebels, saying the days of intervention
are over.
Perennial instability has hobbled Central African Republic's
chances of securing significant investment from the foreign
companies who could exploit its mineral wealth.
France has the biggest mining investment, a uranium mine in
the southeast being developed by the nuclear energy group Areva
.
(Additional reporting Paul-Marin Ngoupana in Bangui and Ange
Aboa in Abidjan; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew
Heavens and Kevin Liffey)