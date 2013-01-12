BANGUI Jan 12 Central African Republic
President Francois Bozize dismissed his prime minister and
dissolved the cabinet on Saturday, clearing the way for the
nomination of a national unity government in line with a peace
accord signed with rebels.
The government and the Seleka rebels, who swept to within
striking distance of the capital Bangui last month, agreed to
the creation of the transitional government at the end of talks
in Gabon's capital Libreville on Friday.
"The head of state ... withdraws the dispositions of the
decree dated April 22, 2011, related to the nomination of the
government," stated a presidential decree read on national
television.
A separate decree rescinded the appointment of Faustin
Archange Touadera, who had been prime minister since 2008.
Under the peace agreement, the new government will be headed
by a member of the political opposition and usher the country to
a parliamentary election within 12 months to replace the current
National Assembly, which is dominated by Bozize's allies.
In exchange, the rebels agreed to a ceasefire, defusing the
biggest threat to Bozize's decade in charge of the mineral-rich
former French colony and allowing him to complete his current
term in office, which ends in 2016.
However, the rebels said they could take up arms again if
the government failed to meet a list of their conditions in the
accord, including the release of political prisoners and the
withdrawal of most of the foreign forces employed to reinforce
the army.
Seleka, a coalition of five separate rebel groups, launched
its insurgency in early December, accusing Bozize of reneging on
a 2007 peace deal that promised to provide jobs and money to
insurgents who laid down their weapons.