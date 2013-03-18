* Rebels prevent own five ministers returning to cabinet
* Give government 72 hours to start prisoner release
* Also demand South African troop withdrawal
By Paul Marin Ngoupana
BANGUI, March 18 Rebels in the Central African
Republic have detained their five ministers in the government
and threatened to break a January ceasefire unless prisoners are
freed and other demands met.
The insurgents came close to capturing the capital Bangui
and overthrowing President Francois Bozize late last year before
accepting the peace deal in January under which some of their
leaders joined the central government.
But increasingly bitter rhetoric from both sides is
threatening to pitch the mineral-rich but impoverished,
landlocked country back into conflict.
In a sign of growing tension, the Seleka rebel military
command detained five ministers from its side on Sunday,
preventing them from returning to the capital after talks with
U.N., African Union and European Union officials.
The insurgents have demanded the release of political
prisoners and the departure of about 400 South African troops
who were sent in to prop up Bozize's army.
"We are giving Bozize and those around him 72 hours to meet
our principal demands, otherwise we will resume hostilities,"
Seleka's spokesman, Colonel Sylvain Bordas, said after a meeting
with the international officials in the town of Sibut on Sunday.
"In the meantime, all our ministers in the government will
stay here with us. The rest of the delegation may go back to
Bangui," he said.
One of the ministers told French RFI radio on Monday that
the military command was detaining them as a means to force
Bozize to accept their demands immediately.
The insurgents have also called for the incorporation of
2,000 men from their group into the national army and the
recognition of their military ranks.
The government of the Central African Republic was not
immediately available for comment.
Chad, Gabon, Cameroon, Republic of Congo and South Africa
have deployed hundreds of troops to shore up Bozize's army after
it suffered a string of defeats, allowing the rebels to advance
to within 75 km (45 miles) of Bangui.
The five ministers were being kept at a rebel camp in Sibut,
about 185 km (115 miles) from the capital where they discussed
with diplomats how to defuse the latest crisis.
The United States said on Sunday it was concerned about
worsening security in Central African Republic, urging all sides
to implement the ceasefire deal.
Insurgents seized two eastern towns last week, threatening
to resume their insurgency if their demands were disregarded.
They previously insisted that Bozize's resignation was a
precondition for peace and that the president, who seized power
in a Chadian-backed 2003 coup, should stand trial at the
International Criminal Court.
Central African Republic, a former French colony, remains
among the least developed in the world despite rich deposits of
gold, diamonds and uranium.
(Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by David Lewis and Mark
Heinrich)