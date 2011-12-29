(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are
his own.)
By Mitch Lipka
Dec 29 When you rent a car, there's a chance
the vehicle has been recalled and, if it has been, that it
hasn't yet been repaired. That's at the heart of a battle over
whether the rental car industry should be required to fix cars
before sending them out with customers.
Meanwhile, consumers are left to figure out for themselves
whether they're at risk. Some companies, such as Hertz, say
pull all recalled cars from their fleets until they are
repaired. But others, including Enterprise Holdings - operator
of Enterprise, National and Alamo - defend their safety
decisions as sound but stop short of committing to pull all
recalled vehicles off the road until they're repaired.
"During this holiday season, people who are renting cars
should not have to worry about being rented a vehicle the
rental car company knows is so unsafe, (because) it is under a
safety recall," says Rosemary Shahan, president of Consumers
for Auto Reliability and Safety. "It is illegal for auto
dealers to sell unrepaired recalled cars."
In today's world of smartphones and easy Internet access,
concerned consumers can take a few simple steps to reassure
themselves about the safety and recall status of the cars they
rent.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's
SaferCar.gov Website has a search tool that allows consumers to
find all vehicle recalls by year and make. When you know what
kind of car you'll be renting, check the site. If it has been
recalled, ask if the problem has been repaired; the agent
should have access to specifics about the recall.
If you don't get a satisfactory answer, request a different
vehicle. Since no consumer laws cover this situation, it is
between you and the rental agent to find an acceptable
solution.
In Washington, legislators have attempted to require that
rental cars be pulled from fleets when they are recalled, and
not returned until the specified repairs are made. But that
legislation, proposed earlier this year by New York Senator
Democrat Charles Schumer, has stalled.
California Senator Barbara Boxer, also a Democrat, tried to
attach the provision to the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration's annual re-authorization, but was forced to
withdraw her amendment during the Commerce Committee's
deliberations. She has said she will try again when the NHTSA
funding bill comes before the full Senate.
CONSCIOUS OF SAFETY
The industry group the American Car Rental Association,
which has been trying to fend off this legislation, says it
agrees that as a matter of policy, cars should be repaired
before they're rented out. However, they believe there should
be an exception to that which would allow the rental of cars
determined to be safe to use in the interim, since not all
recalls are of equal import.
The association also maintains it isn't fair to only
dictate to its industry how recalls should be handled without
including other fleet owners, such as taxi and limo services,
which would continue to be exempt from the repair requirement.
The association says its member companies are safety
conscious and can determine, along with the manufacturer, when
a repair is immediately needed.
The rallying point for the consumer effort to impose repair
requirements on the rental car industry followed the 2004
deaths of sisters Raechel and Jacquie Houck. The pair rented a
Chrysler PT Cruiser from Enterprise, which had been recalled
over the possibility of engine fire. Their vehicle burst into
flames and crashed into an oncoming tractor trailer. The
sisters, who were in their 20s, died instantly. The family sued
the car rental company, which last year settled the case by
admitting 100 percent liability.
Enterprise says it is safety conscious.
"As a result of the rapid increase in the number and
frequency of automobile safety recalls in recent years, in
particular the massive Toyota recall of early 2010, the rental
car industry has made significant changes and improvements in
its processes for inspecting and repairing recalls," company
spokeswoman Laura Bryant said in a statement.
Hertz also opposes the legislation.
"While we acknowledge the tragic 2004 accident and agree
unrepaired recalled cars should not be driven, we do not
understand why car rental has been singled out for federal
regulation among all commercial and private car owners," Hertz
spokesman Richard Broome says. "For many years, it has been
Hertz policy to never rent vehicles which have been recalled
until repaired. Over the years, we have grounded hundreds of
thousands of vehicles under this nationwide policy."
Of course, that still leaves hundreds of thousands of
vehicles for travelers to rent.
According to data collected by Auto Rental News, the U.S.
rental car industry has some 1.76 million cars in service, and
is projected to have record revenues of $22.4 billion in 2011.
That should leave some room for repairs.
The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Jilian Mincer and Linda Stern)