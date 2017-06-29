June 29 Cara Therapeutics Inc on
Thursday reported mixed results from a pivotal trial testing the
drug developer's chronic pain treatment in patients with
osteoarthritis of the knee or hip.
Shares of the company fell 21.6 percent to $20 after the
bell.
The drug developer was testing three dosages of the drug,
CR845, against a placebo.
Two dosages of the drug - 1 mg and 2.5 mg - failed to meet
the main goal of reducing pain intensity in patients, while the
5 mg dose exhibited a statistically significant reduction in
joint pain, the company said.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)