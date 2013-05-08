By Kylie MacLellan

LONDON May 8 Canada-based oil and gas explorer Caracal Energy said it plans to make a stock market debut in London to raise $150 million in funding for its exploration programme in Chad.

Caracal, previously named Griffiths Energy International after founder Bradley Griffiths, expects to be valued at around $1 billion in the initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said.

In 2011 the company signed three production-sharing contracts with the Republic of Chad's government, which gave it exclusive rights to explore and develop reserves and resources in the south of the country.

"They have got a combination of near-term production that will grow strongly and provide cash flow, but there are also significant exploration opportunities as well," Matthew Coakes, an equity capital markets banker at RBC Capital Markets said.

Caracal is expected to set a price range for its offering towards the end of this month and make its market debut in mid to late June, Coakes said.

The company also has a partnership with Glencore Xstrata , in which the commodity group will pay $330.75 million toward Caracal's capital expenditure in return for 25 percent of two fields, which are due to begin producing this year, and a third of its other licence areas.

The offering, which is being managed by RBC and Barclays, will be made up entirely of new shares.

Its current owners, a collection of institutional investors, company management and the family trust of Griffiths, who died in a boating accident in 2011, are not selling any shares.

Last year the company raised $173.6 million via a pre-IPO convertible bond due in 2017.

The London Stock Exchange attracted a flurry of new listings in the first quarter of the year as rising shares prices encouraged a string of companies, including wind farm investment fund Greencoat UK Wind, to test the water for share sales.