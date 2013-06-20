LONDON, June 20 Canada-based oil and gas firm
Caracal Energy no longer intends to raise $150 million by
selling new shares, to help fund an exploration programme in
Chad, when it lists in London.
Caracal, previously named Griffiths Energy International
after its founder Bradley Griffiths, had been expected to
complete its initial public offering (IPO) in mid-to-late June.
The company said in a statement on Thursday that it had
filed an amended "non-offering" prospectus with the Canadian
Securities Administrators but would continue with its plan to
list existing shares on the London Stock Exchange.
The company has a partnership with Glencore Xstrata
in which the commodity group will pay $330.75 million toward
Caracal's capital expenditure in return for 25 percent of two
fields, which are due to begin producing this year, and a third
of its other licence areas.
"The company does not need additional equity capital to fund
its developments," a person familiar with the situation said.
"With the current cash on balance sheet, the proceeds from
the Glencore farm-in and revenues from production, the company
is fully funded to reach 36 kbopd (thousand barrels of oil per
day) gross production by end of 2014."
The company did not say when the listing would take place.