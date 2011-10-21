NAIROBI Oct 21 Kenyan carbon dioxide maker Carbacid posted pretax profit of 374.2 million shillings ($3.7 million) for the year ended in July, a 14 percent drop compared with the previous year.

Sluggish demand hit the firm's first half profit, and it said in March the second half would be challenging due to rising costs.

Import costs in particular have been hit by currency movements. The Kenyan shilling hit a series of record lows, only recently regaining some ground after a tightening of monetary policy by the central bank.

Directors recommended a final dividend of 3 shillings per share, bringing the total for the year to 5 shillings, unchanged from a year earlier. ($1 = 100.250 Kenyan Shillings) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Duncan Miriri)