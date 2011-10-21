NAIROBI Oct 21 Kenyan carbon dioxide maker
Carbacid posted pretax profit of 374.2 million
shillings ($3.7 million) for the year ended in July, a 14
percent drop compared with the previous year.
Sluggish demand hit the firm's first half profit, and it
said in March the second half would be challenging due to rising
costs.
Import costs in particular have been hit by currency
movements. The Kenyan shilling hit a series of record
lows, only recently regaining some ground after a tightening of
monetary policy by the central bank.
Directors recommended a final dividend of 3 shillings per
share, bringing the total for the year to 5 shillings, unchanged
from a year earlier.
($1 = 100.250 Kenyan Shillings)
