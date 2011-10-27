* Q3 EPS $1.59 vs est. $1.40
Oct 27 Carbo Ceramics Inc said capacity
additions will help it battle competition from Chinese companies
rushing in to cash in on a shale gas drilling boom, a stark
contrast from July, when it said rivals were closing in fast.
Carbo, which makes ceramic proppants used to hold wells open
after hydraulic fracturing, has been aggressively expanding
capacity.
On Thursday, the company, whose customers include
Schlumberger Ltd and Halliburton Co , said it
started production ahead of schedule at its newest facility in
Toomsboro, Georgia. Its 500 million pounds ceramic capacity
plant in Millen, Georgia, is expected to start production by the
end of 2013.
The company's 600 million pound resin-coating capacity
facility in Marshfield, Wisconsin, is on schedule for completion
before year-end 2012.
"Carbo's facilities continue to run at near-full capacity to
satisfy strong demand in shale plays, especially in oil and
liquids-rich plays," Barclays Capital analyst James West said.
On a conference call with analysts, an executive said the
company's products could fare better as rising manufacturing,
transportation and forex costs impact Chinese products.
Carbo said it also stands to benefit from increasing focus
on liquids-rich plays such as Eagle Ford and Granite Wash, which
continue to see a rise in rig counts focused on horizontal
drilling. The executive said a horizontal well consumes ten
times more of the company's products than a vertical one.
The company, which topped profit estimates for a fourth
straight quarter, also said it was optimistic about demand next
year despite the broader economic uncertainty and commodity
price fluctuation.
Demand for proppants have surged as producers plow in
billions of dollars into developing U.S. oil shale fields in a
boom that is expected to last through 2012, even with a weak
American economy.
For the July-September quarter, profit was $1.59 a share on
revenue of $167.1 million. Analysts, on average, had expected a
profit of $1.40 a share on revenue of $157.1 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The oilfield services provider's shares rose as much as 18
percent on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were up
14 percent at $140.78 in afternoon trade.
