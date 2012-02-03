* Carbofer in talks with other counterparties

* Carbofer been cutting costs due to weaker market

By Silvia Antonioli and Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON, Feb 3 Steel and coal trading house Carbofer is looking for new investors after an Indian iron ore magnate, who was in advanced talks to buy a substantial stake in the company, pulled out of negotiations, a Carbofer official said on Friday.

Switzerland's Carbofer was hoping to sell a large share in the company to Hong Kong based iron ore trading firm Psons, whose executive chairman is Indian businessman Pradeep Agarwal, in an bid to raise capital.

"There has been a gradual estrangement between the parties and in January it became apparent that the Indian investor had pulled out," Carbofer's Chief Executive Officer Piero Piccolo told Reuters on a phone interview.

He said he did not know the reasons behind the investor's decision.

"At the moment we are focusing on reviewing our strategy and we are talking with other counterparties."

Psons officials were not immediately available to comment.

Carbofer's majority shareholder, Alexander Katunin, a Russian entrepreneur and former co-owner of Russian steelmaker Evraz, aims to sell its Carbofer shares to focus on other businesses, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The sale would provide Carbofer with needed additional capital, the source added.

Lugano-based Carbofer cut six jobs on its steel trading desk last December as a cost-saving measure to deal with a worsening business environment.

It then ceded its whole steel trading team, including the company's commercial director Darko Bozinovski, to Starglobe, another Russian-owned steel trading company based in Lugano.

Carbofer trading activity in now limited and it employs about 10 to 15 people in trading and administration.

It is not trading iron ore and its coal operations are modest, according to sources close to the company.

In the first quarter this year arbitrators awarded Bhatia International, one of India's two biggest coal traders, a sum to be paid by Carbofer due to a dispute over the quality of South African coal delivered to Bhatia.

Piccolo said late last year that an amicable agreement had been reached and that provision for the amount of the award has been made in Carbofer's balance sheet.

He declined to comment on the amount awarded to Bathia, however sources familiar with the matter said it was more than $10 million. (Editing by Anthony Barker)