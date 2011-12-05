* Weaker business environment forces trading houses to cut jobs

By Silvia Antonioli and Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON, Dec 5 Swiss-based steel, iron ore and coal trading house Carbofer has cut 6 jobs on its steel trading desk as a cost-saving measure to face a worsening business environment, the company CEO told Reuters.

Many commodity trading houses have been suffering in the last few months due to the worsening economic outlook and some of them, including U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc , have cut jobs and closed trading desks in steel and other sectors.

"We have fired 6 employees in order to cut costs," said Piero Piccolo, Carbofer CEO.

"Especially for steel the business environment is a bit difficult at the moment."

Privately-owned Carbofer is in talks for the sale of a substantial stake to Indian iron ore trader Psons, in a bid to raise capital and expand steel raw materials trading.

Alexander Katunin, a Russian entrepreneur former co-owner of Russian steelmaker Evraz is the Carbofer's majority stakeholder.

