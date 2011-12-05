* Weaker business environment forces trading houses to cut
jobs
* Carbofer in talks with Psons for substantial stake sale
By Silvia Antonioli and Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, Dec 5 Swiss-based steel, iron ore
and coal trading house Carbofer has cut 6 jobs on its steel
trading desk as a cost-saving measure to face a worsening
business environment, the company CEO told Reuters.
Many commodity trading houses have been suffering in the
last few months due to the worsening economic outlook and some
of them, including U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc
, have cut jobs and closed trading desks in steel and
other sectors.
"We have fired 6 employees in order to cut costs," said
Piero Piccolo, Carbofer CEO.
"Especially for steel the business environment is a bit
difficult at the moment."
Privately-owned Carbofer is in talks for the sale of a
substantial stake to Indian iron ore trader Psons, in a bid to
raise capital and expand steel raw materials trading.
Alexander Katunin, a Russian entrepreneur former co-owner of
Russian steelmaker Evraz is the Carbofer's majority
stakeholder.
(Editing by William Hardy)