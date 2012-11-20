LONDON, Nov 20 The number of auctions of European Union carbon permits have decreased for the rest of this year after aviation sales were postponed and some early auctions from the Emissions Trading System's (ETS) third trading period slipped into 2013. The EU ETS caps carbon emissions on more than 12,000 industrial and power plants across the 27-nation bloc, and governments are allowed to sell a certain number of carbon permits each year. The scheme's third trading period starts in 2013 and lasts until 2020. During that time, power generators operating under the ETS will no longer receive the bulk of their carbon permits, called EU Allowances (EUAs), for free. Most will be auctioned. Around 40 auctions on behalf of the EU, Germany, Greece and the UK were scheduled to take place in November and December. Member states were due to sell 120 million Phase Three EUAs before the end of the year to help utilities hedge their forward power sales. However, millions of Phase Three EUAs earmarked for sale this year on behalf of the EU will now be sold in 2013, German bourse EEX announced on Tuesday, after some member states failed to prepare the necessary paperwork on time. Two batches of 5.3 million 2013 EU carbon permits will be sold in first week of December after Greece completed the necessary paperwork to participate in the auctions. Also on Tuesday, Greece added a sale of 500,000 spot EUAs on Nov. 26. Meanwhile, the EU, Germany and Britain have postponed sales of aviation EUAs after the European Commission delayed non-EU airline inclusion in the ETS for a year. Below follows an updated table of known carbon auctions for the remainder of this year. COUNTRY PLATFORM TYPE DATE TIME VOLUME EU* EEX Phase 3 Every Tues 1200-1400 GMT minimum spot EUAs and Thurs (1300-1500 4.478 mln to Dec. 18 CET) Germany EEX Phase 3 Every 0800-1000 GMT 3 mln, last spot EUAs Friday auction through 2.531 mln Dec. 14 Greece ATHEX Phase 2 Nov. 21, 1200-1400 GMT 500,000 EUA 26, 28 futures UK ICE Phase 3 Nov. 21, 0800-1000 GMT 6.5 mln and spot EUAs Dec. 5 5.758 mln respectively * Participating member states subject to change Sources: EEX, ATHEX, EU Commission, ICE Futures Europe, UK's Department of Energy and Climate Change