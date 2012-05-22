* Cash balance at 16.4 mln euros at April 30
* CER portfolio valued at 49.1 mln euros
LONDON May 22 Camco International
reported on Tuesday a 2011 loss of 29.2 million euros ($37
million), compared with a profit of 10.1 million euros in 2010,
as the value of the company's carbon portfolio got hit by record
low carbon prices.
Camco, a developer of low-carbon and clean technology
projects in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa said its
results were adversely affected by a sharp drop in carbon prices
due to flagging demand for carbon credits and a glut of supply.
The carbon credits, called certified emission reductions,
lost around two thirds of their value last year, as a record
number of credits were issued in the face of an economic slump
in the European Union, the biggest market for those credits.
"For the short term, the price shock has put pressure on our
business to adjust to a new environment," chief executive Scott
McGregor said in a statement.
"In the medium to long term we continue to believe that as
action is taken by regulators and governments, market
inefficiencies will be corrected," he said, referring to EU
officials reviewing ways to tackle the oversupply of carbon
units in the world's biggest carbon market.
Camco shares were down 2.7 percent at 4.31 pence per share
on London's Alternative Investment Market at 0900 GMT.
Since year end, the company has restructured its carbon
business, enabling it to extract value from carbon contracts
despite the low price environment, it said.
Camco no longer has a fixed average buy price, and instead
earns a percentage of market price for credits the company
delivers, purchases or resells.
Camco's cash balance stood at 16.4 million euros at the end
of April this year, compared with 12.4 million euros on Dec. 30,
2010.
Front-year CERs on Tuesday were trading around 30
cents above a record low of 3.27 euros a tonne hit on April 4.
Camco said it will continue with its core businesses of
carbon finance and developing clean technology projects.
In North America its second biogas plant project, valued
around $50 million, is underway. A Camco partnership in Tanzania
was recently awarded a $4.7 million contract to bring solar
power to off-grid communities in rural Tanzania.
($1 = 0.7832 euro)
(Reporting by Jeff Coelho, editing by William Hardy)