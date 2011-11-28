* Says Kyoto "the past", signing was a huge blunder
* News report says Ottawa will pull out next month
* Green groups say Canada should be ashamed of its conduct
OTTAWA, Nov 28 Canada dismissed the Kyoto
Protocol on climate change on Monday as a thing of the past,
but declined to confirm a media report it will formally pull
out of the international treaty before the end of this year.
Although the right-of-center Conservative government walked
away from its Kyoto obligations years ago, a formal withdrawal
would deal a symbolic blow to global talks to save the
agreement, which opened in Durban, South Africa on Monday.
Canada says it backs a new global deal to cut emissions of
greenhouse gases, but insists it has to cover all nations,
including China and India, which are not bound by Kyoto's
current targets.
Although Japan and Russia share Canada's view, and the
United States never ratified Kyoto, no nation has yet formally
renounced the treaty.
"Kyoto is the past," Environment Minister Peter Kent told
reporters in Ottawa, describing the decision by Canada's
previous Liberal government to sign on to the protocol as "one
of the biggest blunders they made."
The Conservatives - who green groups say are recklessly
pushing development of the Alberta oil sands and ignoring the
environment - complain the Liberals signed Kyoto and then did
nothing to stop the country's emissions from soaring.
"What we know is that we cannot comply with it ... that's a
fact," Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver told reporters.
CTV News said Ottawa would announce its formal withdrawal
from Kyoto on Dec. 23, once the Durban talks are over.
"I'm neither confirming or denying (the report)," said
Kent, who announced Canada would spend C$600 million ($583
million) over the next five years to help improve air quality.
Peter Julian of the official opposition New Democrats said
Kent's presence at Durban would be a total charade.
"He's going to go there to obstruct, bury progress, derail
the discussions and act like an environmental vandal," Julian
told the House of Commons.
Canada has long been the focus of environmentalists' ire
and regularly wins "Fossil of the Day" awards at major
international meetings.
"Countries should be asking themselves why Canada is
sitting at the Kyoto negotiating table with a secret plan to
formally withdraw from the protocol mere weeks after the talks
end. This move is a slap in the face to the international
community ... Shame on Canada," said Hannah McKinnon of Climate
Action Network Canada.
Kent said the government - which has close ties to Western
Canada's energy industry - wanted to meet its climate change
commitments, but added that "we're not going to strand capital,
we're not going to threaten jobs in any of the sectors".
Kyoto obliged Canada to cut emissions to 6 percent below
1990 levels by 2012. In 2009, Canada emitted 690 million tonnes
of carbon dioxide equivalent, 17 percent above 1990 levels,
largely because of an increase in oil extraction from the vast
oil sands of northern Alberta.
The Conservatives subsequently adopted less ambitious
targets and now say Canada will cut greenhouse gas emissions by
17 percent below 2005 levels by 2020.
"We need a new agreement, a post-Kyoto agreement, that
includes all of the major emitting countries, whether they be
developed countries or developing countries," said Kent.
