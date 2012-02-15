* CCC to stick with carbon market
* James Cameron says to stay on as chairman
* Sees growth in energy, food and water sectors
By Jeff Coelho
LONDON, Feb 15 U.S. agricultural commodity
trader Bunge's planned buyout of UK-based investor
Climate Change Capital (CCC) could be finalized over the next
month after it clears Britain's top market regulator, the
founder of CCC said on Wednesday.
"We are awaiting FSA (Financial Services Authority)
approval. We are nearly there," James Cameron, founder and vice
chairman of CCC, told Reuters in an interview in London.
"If I said in a month or so, I would be about right, but I
can't be sure."
CCC, a high profile investor in carbon offsets during the
early days of the carbon market, is being sold "at a low point"
in its valuation, he said, as U.N.-backed carbon prices last
year fell 70 percent to a record below 4 euros ($5.25) a tonne.
Cameron declined to say how much Bunge will pay to take full
ownership of CCC, but acknowledged the price will be below 50
million pounds ($78.34 million).
He said he will stay on as chairman and will continue to
focus on CCC's business in the carbon market, as well as enter
new markets in sectors such as water, energy and food.
"We will stick with carbon. There is still value in it, but
more importantly than that we have obligations to investors,"
Cameron said, pointing out that his carbon fund has a 10-year
lifetime to 2017.
He said CCC has been trying to manage its carbon fund
returns by renegotiating contracts that have suffered because of
the collapse in carbon prices.
The U.N. carbon market, which awards carbon credits to
qualifying low-carbon projects mainly in the developing world,
has seen a record issuance of credits over the past year at a
time when demand has been choked by flagging growth prospects.
Apart from its businesses as an environmental investment
manager and advisory group, CCC is a major investor in projects
earning so-called certified emission reductions (CERs) under the
Kyoto Protocol.
According to a Thomson Reuters Point Carbon database of
Clean Development Mechanism projects, CCC has been issued with
credits totalling 60 million tonnes.
CCC's share of these credits is undisclosed, but the company
has invested mainly in hydro, wind, waste heat, landfill gas and
HFC-23 projects.
Cameron said carbon finance still has a role to play,
despite the deteriorating market conditions, because it helps
reduce greenhouse gas emissions which are blamed for global
climate change.
"I would be disappointed if our fund failed to reduce 100
million tonnes (of greenhouse gas emissions) over its lifetime,"
he added.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
($1 = 0.6382 British pounds)
