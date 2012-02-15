* CCC to stick with carbon market

* James Cameron says to stay on as chairman

* Sees growth in energy, food and water sectors

By Jeff Coelho

LONDON, Feb 15 U.S. agricultural commodity trader Bunge's planned buyout of UK-based investor Climate Change Capital (CCC) could be finalized over the next month after it clears Britain's top market regulator, the founder of CCC said on Wednesday.

"We are awaiting FSA (Financial Services Authority) approval. We are nearly there," James Cameron, founder and vice chairman of CCC, told Reuters in an interview in London.

"If I said in a month or so, I would be about right, but I can't be sure."

CCC, a high profile investor in carbon offsets during the early days of the carbon market, is being sold "at a low point" in its valuation, he said, as U.N.-backed carbon prices last year fell 70 percent to a record below 4 euros ($5.25) a tonne.

Cameron declined to say how much Bunge will pay to take full ownership of CCC, but acknowledged the price will be below 50 million pounds ($78.34 million).

He said he will stay on as chairman and will continue to focus on CCC's business in the carbon market, as well as enter new markets in sectors such as water, energy and food.

"We will stick with carbon. There is still value in it, but more importantly than that we have obligations to investors," Cameron said, pointing out that his carbon fund has a 10-year lifetime to 2017.

He said CCC has been trying to manage its carbon fund returns by renegotiating contracts that have suffered because of the collapse in carbon prices.

The U.N. carbon market, which awards carbon credits to qualifying low-carbon projects mainly in the developing world, has seen a record issuance of credits over the past year at a time when demand has been choked by flagging growth prospects.

Apart from its businesses as an environmental investment manager and advisory group, CCC is a major investor in projects earning so-called certified emission reductions (CERs) under the Kyoto Protocol.

According to a Thomson Reuters Point Carbon database of Clean Development Mechanism projects, CCC has been issued with credits totalling 60 million tonnes.

CCC's share of these credits is undisclosed, but the company has invested mainly in hydro, wind, waste heat, landfill gas and HFC-23 projects.

Cameron said carbon finance still has a role to play, despite the deteriorating market conditions, because it helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions which are blamed for global climate change.

"I would be disappointed if our fund failed to reduce 100 million tonnes (of greenhouse gas emissions) over its lifetime," he added.

($1 = 0.7616 euros) ($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Editing by James Jukwey)