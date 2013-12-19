SAO PAULO Dec 18 The majority of large global
corporations that have reported their annual greenhouse gas
emissions for several years now are still releasing more carbon
dioxide than they should, a new study published on Wednesday
showed.
And most companies scrutinized in the study are still not
using science-based thresholds to set emissions targets and to
drive actions to reduce their carbon footprint.
Coordinated by U.S.-based Climate Counts, an organization
that measures the role corporations play on climate, the report
tried to analyze emissions of 100 companies against
science-based targets that seek to limit rising temperature to
two degrees Celsius.
The best-placed in the ranking were software company
Autodesk, consumer products giant Unilever and pharmaceutical
Eli Lilly.
Besides taking actions that were aligned with what science
recommends, these companies were among 25 in the list that
reported increasing revenues along with declining emissions.
"It is a proof that decoupling of growth and emissions is
possible, at least in the short term," said Climate Counts in a
statement.
The authors of the report chose 100 companies from 10
different sectors.
The main criteria to include corporations to the study was
the regularity with which they have reported their greenhouse
gas emissions over the last years.
Taking that into account, it is possible that the situation
considering the corporate world as a whole is probably worse
regarding actions to avoid climate change.
Many companies, particularly in less developed countries, do
not report their carbon footprint.
"One of the premises of this report is that while sovereign
nations must come to an agreement on how to reduce global CO2
emissions, there is an increasing role to be played by the
business community," said the report.
Countries that are parties to the U.N. Framework Convention
on Climate Change (UNFCCC) are currently negotiating a new
global agreement to tackle rising CO2 emissions.
The new agreement would include emerging economies, which
didn't have any targets under the current deal (the Kyoto
Protocol).
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Michael Perry)