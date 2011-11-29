LONDON, Nov 29 Prices for U.N.-backed
carbon credits fell to a new record low below 5 euros last week,
as anxiety about economic growth fuelled panic selling.
The U.N.'s Clean Development Mechanism is already suffering
from record credit issuance and uncertainty about its future
after emissions-cutting pact the Kyoto Protocol expires in 2012.
Under the scheme, countries or private investors can finance
projects that cut emissions of six greenhouse gases in countries
without Kyoto targets in return for carbon credits.
Many project developers are thought to have some of their
carbon portfolio unhedged, but have not disclosed how many
credits are exposed to the current plunge in prices.
For a related story:
Below is a table outlining the main companies in the CDM,
their portfolios and the number of carbon credits their projects
are expected to generate by 2020.
The data comes from a UNEP Risoe database of registered
projects except in cases specified otherwise.
Company Million credits Number of
by 2020 Projects
Vitol** 300** 500
JP Morgan (Ecosecurities) 280* N/A
Mitsubishi 251 121
Enel 170 56
EDF 156 108
Barclays Tricorona 111.7* N/A
Natsource 107 20
Climate Change Capital 106 36
Noble 99.2 64
Marubeni 80.6 48
Camco International 72.5* 210
Endesa 75 48
Deutsche Bank 57 36
Rhodia 55.62 7
Goldman Sachs 52.8 4
Ineos 50.5 3
Natixis 50 18
RWE 50*** 140
Mercuria 48.67 58
Eon 42.3 11
Dong 41 26
Sindicatum 37.3 16
Trading Emissions 34.3 63
Source: Unep Risoe database of registered projects. In the
case where more than one buyer was identified, total credit
volume was divided equitably by number of buyers.
* Latest annual reports. In the case of JP Morgan and
Barclays Capital figures were taken from last published annual
reports in 2009 before de-listing. These figures include
unregistered projects.
** Vitol press release
*** Credits expected by 2012 taken from RWE statement in
2010.
(Reporting By Andrew Allan, Nina Chestney)