* Danish EU presidency to focus on greener energy
* Improving energy efficiency could lower carbon emissions
* EU only around half way towards efficiency goal so far
BRUSSELS, Nov 8 Persuading the European Union
as a whole to accept an increase in its target for cutting
carbon emissions to 30 percent by 2020 would be politically
very difficult, Danish Climate and Energy Minister Martin
Lidegaard said on Tuesday.
Denmark takes over the rotating EU presidency at the start
of next year and is expected to promote a green energy agenda,
in contrast to the incumbent Poland which has been viewed as an
obstacle to a more ambitious climate agenda.
"I have not given up," Lidegaard told Reuters on the
sidelines of a panel discussion. "But I'm looking at the
political climate and thinking it's going to be hard to achieve
30 percent."
Poland's six-month presidency got off to a bad start as far
as the environmental lobby was concerned after it blocked an
attempt by EU ministers to introduce a 25 percent target for
carbon reduction compared with the current goal of a 20 percent
cut by 2020. [ID:nLDE75K1WQ]
The 20 percent target is binding, as is another goal to
increase the share of renewable energy in the mix to 20
percent, while a third target to improve efficiency by 20
percent is not binding.
Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard has said the 25
percent could be achieved simply by meeting the efficiency
target and did not amount to a brand new goal.
As it stands, only about a 9 percent improvement in
efficiency is likely to be made, Hedegaard said at the panel
debate on Tuesday.
Lidegaard said the Danish presidency would prioritise
legislation on energy efficiency as well as road maps on the
climate and on energy, which aim to establish milestones
towards a greener and more intelligent energy network beyond
the binding 2020 targets.
A leader in wind energy, Denmark has one of the most
ambitious sets of targets in the world for shifting from fossil
fuels to carbon-free energy.
Scientists have said an 80-95 percent cut in carbon
emissions is needed by the middle of the century to stave off
the worst effects of global warming.
Ahead of a climate summit in Durban, South Africa, later
this month, the European Union Environment Council in October
adopted a set of conclusions in which it reaffirmed a
conditional offer to move to a 30 percent cut in carbon
emissions by 2020 compared with 1990. [ID:nL5E7LA2NT]
The conditions attached included that other developed
countries commit to comparable reductions.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis)