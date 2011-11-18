* UBS says EU CO2 price call fall to 3 eur/t
* Deutsche Bank cuts 2011 EUA price outlook 25 pct to 9
eur/t
* UBS says oversupply in market won't disappear until 2025
* UBS says carbon scheme "isn't working"
(Releads, adds CMIA response paragraph 6-8)
By Jeff Coelho
LONDON, Nov 18 European Union carbon
prices could shed some 70 percent from current levels, as the
bloc struggles with a mounting debt crisis and a glut of supply
in the carbon market is unlikely to disappear until 2025,
analysts at UBS said.
The investment bank also said the EU emissions trading
scheme (ETS), the 27-nation bloc's main policy tool to fight
global warming, "isn't working" because carbon prices are
"already too low to have any significant environmental impact."
"We expect the recent carbon-price decline to escalate into
a 'crash' as carbon market supply should double over the coming
months," UBS analysts wrote in a Thursday statement to clients.
"We forecast the price to halve to 5 euros/t for 2012, with
3 euros/t ... as the floor," it said, adding the carbon price
outlook is negative for European utilities' earnings, such as
Finnish utility Fortum and Austria's Verbund
.
A price of 3 euros would be nearly 70 percent lower than the
current benchmark price of around 9.40 euros. Early on
Friday, it hit a fresh 33-month low of 9.23 euros.
The bank's bearish outlook triggered a rare response from
Climate Markets & Investment Association (CMIA), an
international trade association.
"The CMIA normally refrains from commenting on price
projections and research from other institutions, however the
report from UBS has materially affected the carbon price today,"
the group said in a statement.
"Given this we believe it is important to highlight the fact
that a number of analysts that CMIA has been in contact with
feel that the headline 3 euros price may have overlooked a
number of key issues," it said, adding an imminent onslaught of
new supply in 2012 "will not be present in subsequent years."
Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank lowered its price
forecasts for 2011 EU Allowances to 9 euros a tonne from a prior
estimate of 12 euros, and permits for 2012 delivery to 12 euros
a tonne from 15 euros, analysts at the bank said in a statement
late on Thursday.
They cautioned further price outlook cuts could be made.
"Should EU policymakers prove unable to prevent the crisis
engulfing Greece and, increasingly, Italy and Spain from tipping
the EU into a full-blown double-dip recession, we would be
forced to downgrade ... our EUA price forecasts, perhaps
aggressively so," the statement said.
SUPPLY
Apart from broader economic concerns, analysts at both UBS
and Deutsche Bank attributed their bearish outlooks to an
abundance of CO2 permits expected to start hitting the over
supplied carbon market next month.
Demand for CO2 permits and international carbon credits will
unlikely outstrip overall supply in the embattled carbon market
until 2025, according to UBS analysts.
The EU carbon market is gearing up for the start of sales of
300 million carbon permits from the bloc's post-2012 new
entrants' reserve by the end of November.
"With EUAs already pressured by growing concerns over the EU
macro outlook, we think this will weaken prices further in the
short term, even if the market was probably already expecting
the first NER300 sales in December," Deutsche Bank said.
Revenue raised from the so-called NER300 sales has been
earmarked to fund renewable energy and carbon capture and
storage projects across the EU.
Additional supply will be fuelled by European government
carbon permit auctions and the issuance of U.N.-backed carbon
credits over the next several years.
"We believe that it is very unlikely that such a large
additional supply volume will get picked up by the market unless
there has first been a real crash where compliance buyers,
mainly large polluting utilities, will step in," the Deutsche
Bank analysts said.
($1 = 0.740 Euros)
(Editing by James Jukwey)