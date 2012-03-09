Egypt's cabinet reshuffle includes nine ministers
CAIRO, Feb 14 A reshuffle of Egypt's cabinet will involve nine ministers, including those responsible for investment and agriculture, Egypt's state television said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 9 The European Investment Bank (EIB) has raised around 221 million euros ($289.9 million) from its sale of 23.5 million European Union carbon permits in February, fetching an average price of 9.42 euros a tonne each, the bank said on Friday.
Its sales of EU Allowances for December 2013 delivery were carried out on a forward basis via the over-the-counter (OTC) market, the EIB said in its monthly report on carbon permit sales volume.
The volumes sold per trading day varied between 800,000 and 1.5 million during the reporting month. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho, editing by Jane Baird)
OTTAWA, Feb 14 Canadian home prices rose in January as values in the hot Toronto market climbed even further, while Vancouver prices picked up after three months of declines, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Tuesday.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuela's powerful Vice President Tareck El Aissami on Tuesday called his blacklisting by the United States on drug charges an "imperialist aggression" in the first bilateral flare-up under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.