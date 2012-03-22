* EIB becomes member of EEX, ICE Futures Europe

* EIB also admitted as clearing member

* Mandated to sell 300mln permits from new entrant reserve

LONDON, March 22 The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Thursday it will start selling European Union carbon permits via exchanges in coming days, having become a member of the European Energy Exchange (EEX) and ICE Futures Europe.

By becoming an exchange member, the EU's main bank will create more transparency, increase liquidity and broaden its reach for the sale of 300 million carbon permits over the next two years.

"Access to the regulated markets of EEX and ICE will broaden sales channels to allow direct screen trades, OTC exchange cleared transactions and auctions in the near future," Simon Brooks, EIB vice president, said in a statement.

"This will increase on-exchange liquidity and the Bank's access to market participants," he added.

The EIB has also been admitted as a clearing member by European Commodity Clearing and ICE Clear Europe. This will allow the EIB to directly settle and clear all transactions made on the exchange, it said.

The EIB has a mandate to sell 300 million carbon permits sourced from a new entrants' reserve for the EU carbon scheme's third phase (2013-2020). Revenue from the sales is earmarked for various renewable energy and carbon capture projects across the 27-nation bloc.

The bank has raised nearly 489 million euros ($645 million)since it started selling so-called EU Allowances (EUAs) in early December 2011. The sales so far have been carried out on a forward basis via the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

A first tranche of 200 million EUAs will be sold by October. A second tranche totaling 100 million permits will follow, but a start date has yet to be set.

The EU emissions trading scheme sets a cap on carbon dioxide emissions from around 11,000 power and industrial plants across the 27-nation bloc. Airlines joined the scheme this year. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; Editing by David Holmes)