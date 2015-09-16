* Polish choice would have been a bigger market problem
* Ian Duncan seeks balance between industry, climate needs
* Carbon debate could coincide with British EU referendum
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Sept 16 A British Conservative
was picked on Wednesday to steer a major piece of climate law
through the European Parliament, after deputies steered clear of
Polish candidates opposed to carbon trading reforms that would
penalise their coal-reliant country.
Carbon market analysts said Ian Duncan was preferable to
rivals from Poland's Law and Justice party, which has threatened
to pull Poland from the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) if it
wins an October election.
Poland has been at the vanguard of those seeking to prevent
reforms that would strengthen carbon prices and increase the
cost of burning coal, the most polluting of the fossil fuels.
Interim reforms have pushed carbon prices on the EU
Emissions Trading System (ETS) to around 8 euros ($9) per tonne,
up from a record low of less than three euros in April 2013.
But the price is not enough to drive a long-term shift
towards lower carbon fuel and the European Commission in July
proposed much deeper reforms.
EU rules share across the Parliament's political groupings
leadership of different pieces of legislation, which can be
changed radically during parliamentary debates. Finalising new
law can take around two years.
"We need to strike the right balance between protecting
industry and jobs, and meeting our climate change obligations,"
Duncan said in a statement.
"I don't think those goals are mutually exclusive, but I do
know that the EU ETS as it stands is not delivering either."
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analyst Marcus Ferdinand said
the choice of Duncan was evidence the ECR sought "a
constructive, close-to-reality debate", adding that Duncan could
build support across other parties.
Britain advocates a strong carbon price as the means to
bring about the lowest cost transition to a less
carbon-intensive economy. It has introduced a carbon tax of
18.08 pounds ($27.95) per tonne to supplement the weak ETS.
