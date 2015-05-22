* National reduction figure just below overall EU trend

* 2014 was warmest year since start of records

* Energy utilities cut emissions by 5.5 percent

FRANKFURT, May 22 German carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent emissions regulated under the European emissions trading scheme (ETS) in 2014 fell by 4.1 percent to 461.2 million tonnes, according to official national data released on Friday.

The number was published by Germany's carbon registry DEHSt and underscored the general trend of lower pollution in the EU last year.

The bloc's ETS emissions fell 4.5 percent, helped by the rise of renewable energy and mild weather, which lowers energy demand.

"In Germany, 2014 was the warmest year on record since measuring started in 1881," the DEHSt report said.

While member states had to report numbers to the EU already for publication on April 1, traders in the EU carbon market track German data closely, because it describes the bloc's biggest economy that accounts for 25 percent of volumes in the ETS, followed by those in Poland and Britain.

The ETS is the EU's flagship policy to encourage emission cuts to protect the climate by marking the right to emit CO2 tradeable.

The scheme regulates about half of Europe's output of heat-trapping gases by forcing more than 12,000 power plants, factories and airlines to surrender an allowance for every tonne they emit. Germany has 1,905 units in the scheme.

In related statistics, the Berlin environment ministry in March said that 2014 greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions, that include six gases with CO2 the most important pollutant, dropped by 4.3 percent year-on-year to 912 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

The March report showed that within that total, German CO2 emissions accounted for 799.9 million tonnes, down 4.8 million tonnes year-on-year.

The EU is on course to have reached its CO2 reduction target for 2020 - when volume should be 20 percent below emissions in 1990 - six years early.

However, Germany has set itself a voluntary reduction target of 40 percent by then which it may miss because it cannot shake of its partial reliance on coal and rising transport emissions.

Leading energy utilities that burn gas and coal to generate electricity cut their emissions by 5.5 percent year-on-year, the report showed.

E.ON's were down by 20 percent, RWE's down by nearly 5 percent, Vattenfall's down by just over 2 percent, and EnBW's down by 16 percent. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)