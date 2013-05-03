HAMBURG May 3 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Friday economic growth assumptions behind the European
Union's carbon permit trading system no longer applied and
action should be taken about backloading supply in the market
after September's election.
"All of the assumptions about trading certificates no longer
apply," Merkel said at a church event in Hamburg, adding that
growth estimates had been over-optimistic and a Europe-wide
downturn led to shrinking demand for permits and falling prices.
Merkel did not specify what should be done about backloading
- an issue which she acknowledged divides her cabinet. But this
and a reform of Germany's renewable energy law which generously
subsidises green energy would not be possible before September's
federal election, she added.