BERLIN May 27 German emissions of sulphur
hexafluoride, the most potent of all greenhouse gases, rose 13
percent last year compared with 2013 levels, according to data
from the federal statistics office published on Wednesday.
Sulphur hexafluoride emissions increased by 104 tonnes to
916 tonnes in total last year, but were still 16 percent lower
than 2012, the statistics office said.
The most potent of all greenhouse gases, sulphur
hexafluoride has a global warming effect some 22,800 times that
of carbon dioxide (CO2) when compared over a 100-year period.
It is mainly produced in industrial processes, such as the
production of electronics and apparatus.
Sulphur hexafluoride is one of the six greenhouse gases,
with CO2 the most important pollutant. They are also called
Kyoto gases, as they were defined in the climate pact struck in
that Japanese city.
While sulphur hexafluoride emissions rose last year, the
environment ministry said in March that greenhouse gas emissions
dropped by 4.3 percent year-on-year to 912 million tonnes of CO2
equivalent in 2014.
