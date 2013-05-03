HAMBURG May 3 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Friday economic growth assumptions behind the European
Union's carbon permit trading system no longer applied and
action should be taken about backloading supply in the market
after September's election.
The news of Merkel's first cautious backing for reform
seeking to boost prices in the EU's flagship emissions trading
system (ETS) sent carbon prices sharply higher, as traders
interpreted it as likely support for the passing of the plan.
December delivery carbon emissions allowances
were at 3.43 euros a tonne at 1141 GMT, up 11 percent.
"All of the assumptions about trading certificates no longer
apply," Merkel said at a church event in Hamburg, adding that
growth estimates had been over-optimistic and a Europe-wide
downturn led to shrinking demand for permits and falling prices.
Merkel did not specify what should be done about backloading
but said it should be twinned with a reform of Germany's
renewable energy law which generously subsidises green energy.
This would not be possible before September's federal
election but should be done very quickly afterwards, she added.
Her environment and economy ministers' failure to agree with
each other on a common stance for backloading at European level
contributed to its initial rejection by the European Parliament.
The highly political issue is being pursued further by the
European Commission, which is expected to present a legislative
proposal by the end of the year. But German inaction may mean
attempts to rescue the market drag on.
Commission estimates put the necessary ETS carbon price at
20 euros to be able to drive investment in clean technologies.
Because of failings in the ETS, there are now mismatches in
the market whereby heavily CO2-polluting coal-to-power stations
work profitably while gas burning technology, which is cleaner,
has become too expensive.
"This cannot be right, we have to restore some form of
order," Merkel said, adding that another problem of low prices
was that an ETS-financed German instrument to support climate
protection measures was underfunded.
Germany's shift away from nuclear and fossil fuels towards
emission-free technology was being watched worldwide, she said,
adding: "Its success has a significance far beyond Germany."