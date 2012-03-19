MILAN, March 19 Index provider FTSE Group is
considering creating global, U.S.-based and European
country-based carbon strategy share indexes after launching four
new indexes last month to help investors manage risks linked to
climate change, a senior FTSE official said.
In February, FTSE with its partners expanded the FTSE CDP
Carbon Strategy Index Series with a Europe-wide, a Japan-based
and two Australia-based indexes for investors such as pension
funds, which want to include carbon risks in their long-term
strategy.
"We are looking to create a global index and a U.S. index
too," David Harris, FTSE Group's director of responsible
investment, told reporters at a presentation.
Asked if FTSE was planning to create country-based indexes
for Europe, Harris said: "We will do it if there is demand.
We've got a lot of data, and it would be easy for us to do
that."
FTSE CDP carbon strategy indexes are based on stocks in
corresponding equity benchmarks, such as the FTSE Developed
Europe Index. Each index member is evaluated based on its
exposure to carbon regulations and other risks that could hit
its performance as the world steps up efforts to fight climate
change.
The companies within the index are then re-weighted based on
the level of carbon risk, helping investors to tilt their funds
towards more carbon-efficient companies, Harris said.
For example, in the new Europe wide index, the weight of
Italy's biggest power utility, Enel, has been raised
by 0.05 percent compared with the benchmark index to 0.47
percent in the carbon strategy index, while the weight of oil
and gas major Eni has been cut by 0.07 percent to 0.80
percent.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Jane Baird)