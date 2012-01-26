* EEX to host sale for 850,000 spot EUAs

LONDON Jan 26 Lithuania's environment ministry has extended a carbon permit auction contract with the European Energy Exchange (EEX), the Leipzig-based bourse said on Thursday.

EEX, which has already hosted two auctions for the sale of 1.7 million spot European Union Allowances (EUAs) for the Baltic nation, will organise another auction for an additional 850,000 EUAs, it said in a statement.

"The auction date is not scheduled yet and will be published at least one month prior to the auctioning date," it said.

Earlier on Thursday, Lithuania sold 850,000 spot carbon permits via EEX at 7.46 euros ($9.68) a tonne each, raising 6.34 million euros ($8.2 million) for government coffers.

Six companies took part in the auction, and the bidding volume amounted to more than 6 million EUAs, EEX said.

Last month, Lithuania raised just over 6 million euros from its auction of 850,000 spot EUAs.

The carbon permits are sourced from the country's reserve for new entrants in the 2008-2012 phase of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme.

($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by Jane Baird)