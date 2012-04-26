* Front-year CO2 permits rise 2.7 pct

* Carbon gets support from firm energy complex

* Set-aside through EED still on the table-Hedegaard

LONDON, April 26 European carbon prices rose 2.7 percent on Thursday, buoyed mostly by a rise in oil prices and a firm energy complex after the U.S. Federal Reserve expressed a commitment to low interest rates.

Benchmark European Union carbon permits called EU Allowances (EUAs) closed the session at 7.34 euros ($9.71) a tonne , a gain of 19 cents. Traded volume in the front-year contract was just over 13.5 million at the time of writing.

"Carbon is up because of gas and oil," said one trader a financial institution in London. "But it's not a big move and volume is pretty thin."

Oil edged up on Thursday, but trading was choppy as optimism fueled by the Federal Reserve's commitment to low rates was curbed by weak U.S. jobless claims data and skepticism about efforts to resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The Federal Reserve's commitment to act further to support the economy if it weakens lifted global equities and the euro after its policy meeting concluded on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

Another carbon trader cited some buying from utilities, many of which need CO2 permits to comply with their targets under the EU emissions trading scheme.

"We've been buying today," said the trader with one of Europe's leading power generators.

Despite the slight gains in carbon prices, the market is struggling to recover from a record low of 5.99 euros a tonne hit on April 4.

An oversupply of credits due to the slowing EU economy has knocked prices down some 60 percent over the past 12 months. Most analysts estimate the oversupply to be in the hundreds of millions, with some forecasting over 1 billion.

EU officials, member states and lawmakers are debating whether to intervene in the market by withholding or setting aside a certain number of permits in the 2013-2020 trading period, or by adjusting the volume of carbon permit auctions.

The EU's climate chief said on Thursday that altering the 2013-2020 carbon auction timetable in the EU carbon scheme would be a quick way to help prop up ailing CO2 prices but would not take off the table attempts to set aside permits through the bloc's Energy Efficiency Directive.

"The set-aside and auctioning profile, it's two separate things," Connie Hedegaard said in an address to the EU Parliament, referring to the two ideas put forward in an effort to push carbon prices higher.

Last week, Hedegaard said the Commission would publish an in-depth review of the market in the next two months, which would allow the executive to make proposals to reform EUA auctioning regulations later this year.

($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho, editing by Jane Baird)