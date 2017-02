LONDON Feb 23 The Netherlands sold 1 million spot European Union emissions permits at 8.81 euros ($11.67) a tonne each on Thursday, raising 8.81 million euros for government coffers.

The auction, which was held on the European Energy Exchange , is the Dutch government's first of the year in its effort to sell a total of 4 million spot EU Allowances.

EEX is scheduled to sell another 1 million spot EUAs on behalf of the Netherlands on March 22. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; Editing by Alison Birrane)