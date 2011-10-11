* BoA-ML has option to buy several million offsets to 2020
* Deal allows BoA-ML to enter California CO2 market
LONDON Oct 11 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
has joined forces with U.S.-based carbon portfolio
manager TerraPass Inc in a bid to enter the nascent Californian
emissions market, the bank said on Tuesday.
Under the deal, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global
Commodities Group has the option to purchase and bring to market
several million California carbon offsets from TerraPass through
2020, which will be compliant with the California Air Resources
Board's standards.
The value of the deal was not disclosed.
The offsets will be generated from agricultural methane
projects located throughout the United States, the bank said.
In the absence of federal U.S. climate legislation,
California's fledgling emissions market could grow to one of the
largest in the world.
California is expected to approve the final design of its
cap-and-trade rules this month, which should boost liquidity.
"By acting as a first mover in California, we are
positioning ourselves as the offset provider of choice for
companies that will need to become compliant under these new
regulations," said Abyd Karmali, global head of carbon markets
at the bank's global commodities group.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alison Birrane)