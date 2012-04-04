* Carbon price falls 16 pct for the week

* Prices have shed two-thirds of value over past year

* Supply surplus to persist until 2020 or beyond

* Prices could fall lower without intervention (Adds quotes, background)

LONDON, April 4 European Union carbon permit prices fell nearly 8 percent to a fresh record low below 6 euros ($8) a tonne on Wednesday, extending this week's sharp losses due to a growing supply glut in the market.

Europe's carbon market, the world's biggest, has taken a beating over the last year, with prices losing two thirds of their value since last April, as a slowing European economy exacerbates an oversupply of hundreds of millions of permits.

While the price crash is purely a market function of supply and demand under current rules, it appears as if people are losing interest in the market that had a value of around $120 billion last year, one trader said.

"It feels like everyone has given up on the market," said the trader. "It is pretty binary at this point. Either it goes to a price of three euros or politicians act (to tackle the supply problem) and it goes higher."

European officials and lawmakers are scheduled to discuss an energy efficiency bill next week which could lead to a 'set aside' of carbon permits in the 2013-2020 trading period, with analysts expecting a decision this year.

Earlier this week, preliminary EU data showed a 2.4 percent fall in the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) pumped out by 77 percent of some 12,000 power and industrial plants taking part in the scheme last year.

The news triggered a sell-off in carbon prices on Monday, with the benchmark contract, called EU Allowances, falling 11-percent to near 6 euros a tonne.

It briefly touched 5.99 euros a tonne just after 1500 GMT on Wednesday, before moving back up above 6 euros.

Analysts also cut their average price forecasts for EU carbon permits in 2012 and beyond, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Failure by EU officials and lawmakers to agree to address the oversupply of permits could send the price close to zero, because the oversupply in the market should be sufficient to cover all needs up to 2020, said Kris Voorspools, a director at 70Watt Consulting.

The carbon market is the EU's main policy tool to help it achieve a legally-binding target to cut emissions by 20 percent below 1990 levels by 2020.

"If economic growth remains in below the 1 percent range, additional renewable energy itself can take care of the CO2 target as well. Should economic growth again pick up, the CO2 price will again be necessary to compensate," Voorspools said.

The combination of investment in low carbon generation and the impact of moderate economic activity the 2020 emissions reduction target goals are now easily being met," said Trevor Sikorski, head of carbon research at Barclays.

"One of the important things the low prices in the EU ETS market is telling us is that we can up the ambition of our emissions reductions at what looks like manageable levels of compliance costs," he said in a research note last week.

He added: "With the scientific guidance suggesting a minimum level of an OECD reduction of 25 percent on 1990 levels by 2020, there is a strong argument that (the EU) should increase the level of ambition."

($1 = 0.7497 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; Editing by Anthony Barker)