By Jeff Coelho
LONDON, April 3 European Union carbon prices hit
a record low of just over 6 euros ($7.98) a tonne on Tuesday,
extending a precipitous fall after EU emissions data released on
Monday showed a bigger surplus of permits than expected.
Traders and analysts said the move puts renewed pressure on
the EU to intervene in the world's biggest cap-and-trade scheme,
which shed half its value last year because of the slowdown in
industrial production across most of the 27-nation bloc.
The decline has choked demand for carbon permits by the
12,000 power and industrial plants in the emissions trading
scheme (ETS), creating a surplus of permits, which is estimated
in the hundreds of millions, for the 2008-2012 trading period.
Preliminary EU data on Monday showed a 2.4 percent fall in
the amount of CO2 pumped out by installations last year,
prompting a sharp sell-off in carbon prices.
Carbon prices, called EU allowances, touched a record low of
6.05 euros a tonne in early trading on Tuesday, extending
Monday's 11 percent drop. They later recovered to 6.31 euros,
still well below the level needed to spur green investment.
Deutsche Bank analysts said they would need to revise down
their projection for 2012-2020 emissions by as much as 300
million tonnes, forecasting a much bigger surplus than expected
for the rest of the decade.
"Given the surplus situation, political intervention is
urgently needed," analysts at Commerzbank said in a research
note on Tuesday.
"If Brussels succeeds in agreeing on a set-aside option for
emissions allowances or reducing the surplus by bringing in new
sectors, confidence among market players is likely to be
restored, allowing CO2 prices to stabilize and climb. If not,
there is the threat of a further price slump."
SUPPLY INTERVENTION?
On April 11, EU officials and lawmakers will discuss an
energy efficiency bill that could order a 'set aside' of surplus
carbon permits in the 2013-2020 trading period of the scheme.
Following on from votes in December and February, members of
the European Parliament on March 15 backed a resolution calling
for appropriate measures "which may include withholding the
necessary amount of allowances".
The European Commission had proposed in March last year to
set aside a number of permits in the third phase to preserve the
environmental integrity of the carbon market.
"We stand by this idea, but in terms of concrete steps we
need to wait a bit until the debate on the energy efficiency
directive is concluded," a Commission spokesman told reporters
in Brussels on Tuesday.
A decision on whether to intervene is unlikely until next
year. Analysts are divided over whether the EU will intervene,
but an influential UBS analyst, Per Lekander, predicted on
Tuesday that it will not.
"We believe that it will become increasingly clear over the
next months that the ETS rules won't change, and with this we
see 3 euros/tonne as a likely price floor," Lekander, an analyst
at UBS, said in a research note.
Carbon prices spiked earlier this year on hopes of a
set-aside, with the benchmark contract peaking at 9.63 euros a
tonne on Feb. 28.
The fall in prices, coupled with consolidation in the
market, has prompted a growing number of traders, brokers and
advisers to seek jobs outside the traditional carbon market.
A number of traders and brokers such as Cargill, Jefferies
Group and Barclays have scaled down their carbon desks.
Emission reduction project developer EcoSecurities, which
was bought by JP Morgan in 2009, has shed 25 percent of
its workforce due to low carbon prices amid weak demand for
carbon credits, sources close to the company said Monday.
