* IMO committee to weigh market-based mechanisms
* Global levy and emissions trading under review
* Shipping associations opposed to emissions trading
By Jeff Coelho
LONDON, Feb 22 The International Maritime
Organization will next week debate market-based measures to cut
greenhouse gas emissions from ships, but the world's major
shipping associations on Wednesday said the timing is not right
for such measures to be applied.
While the IMO's Marine and Environment Protection Committee
is not expected to reach any conclusions on market-based
measures at a week-long meeting in London, the U.N. agency has
been under pressure to tackle international shipping emissions.
The European Commission has threatened to take its own
measures, such as including the shipping sector in its emissions
trading scheme, if a solution to control rising shipping
emissions by the IMO is not strong enough.
Some of the carbon-cutting measures under IMO review include
a contribution or levy on all carbon dioxide emissions from
international shipping, an emissions trading system and schemes
based on the operational and design efficiency of ships.
But the so-called round table (RT) of leading shipping
associations urged the IMO to postpone the introduction of
market based measures and to instead focus on implementing
mandatory energy efficiency design standards adopted last year.
"The RT is of the view that market based measures are not
justified at this particular time," said a joint statement from
BIMCO, INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO and International Chamber of
Shipping.
Last July, forty-eight countries voted in favour of adopting
a mandatory energy efficiency design index for new ships and a
voluntary energy efficiency management plan for all ships.
"Let's press on with the (energy efficiency measures) and
let's see what we can achieve," a spokesman for INTERTANKO told
Reuters.
Of the different market proposals, the round table statement
said the group was most opposed to an emissions trading scheme.
"The very complexity of international seaborne trade renders the
concept of ETS unworkable for the shipping industry," it said.
EU PRESSURE
EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard has said the
27-nation bloc's preference is for shipping emissions to be
tackled by the IMO, although the EU would be ready to act if the
U.N. agency failed to deliver.
The Commission also said the UN's International Civil
Aviation Organisation (ICAO) would be the best forum for a
global solution on aviation emissions, but the EU executive ran
out of patience and included the sector into its emissions
trading scheme.
Since the start of the year, all airlines using EU airports
are obliged to take part in the scheme, which puts the cost of
CO2 emissions on their balance sheets.
The move has raised the prospect of the world's first carbon
trade war, as countries opposed to the EU law agreed on a basket
of retaliatory measures.
The aviation clash over the EU scheme may give some
breathing room for the IMO.
"I expect them (the European Commission) to verbally
continue to put pressure on IMO, but I would be very much
surprised if the Commission floats a proposal when the dust on
the aviation ETS has not settled down," said an aviation and
maritime research analyst who asked not be named.
At the same time, he said the IMO's MEPC is likely to
postpone a decision on market-based mechanisms until the impacts
on developing countries are more clear, which will be July next
year at the soonest.
A Commission spokeswoman said the executive recently started
a public consultation on four policy options for shipping,
including a compensation fund, an emissions trading system, a
fuel or carbon tax and a mandatory emission reduction per ship.
The public consultation is open until April 12.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels)