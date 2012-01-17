LONDON Jan 17 Societe Generale on Tuesday
lowered its price forecasts for European Union and U.N.-backed
carbon, citing an over-supply of emission units, a worsening
economic outlook in the EU and an expansion of low-carbon energy
sources.
In a research report, the Paris-based bank said front-year
EU Allowances (EUAs) would average 8.9 euros ($11.28) a tonne in
2012, down 28 percent from its previous estimate made last
November.
It predicted EUAs, the price for a tonne of carbon dioxide
emissions in the 27-nation bloc's emissions trading scheme,
would not rise above 15 euros a tonne before 2020.
SocGen slashed its average price forecasts for EUAs and CERs
for deliveries in 2013 through 2015 by at least 22 percent
across the board.
It cut its average 2012 price outlook for Certified Emission
Reductions (CERs), which are carbon credits issued to clean
energy projects under the U.N.'s Clean Development Mechanism, by
36 percent to 5 euros.
CERs would fall back to 3 euros a tonne after 2015, it said,
pointing to flagging demand from the EU, home to the world's
biggest carbon market and main buyer of the U.N. offsets.
($1 = 0.7891 euros)
(Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by Jason Neely)