July 17 The goal of a global carbon market to tackle climate change hit turbulence on Thursday when Australia scrapped its planned carbon trading scheme.

Such schemes have been emerging all over the world as governments try to meet greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

Around 40 countries and over 20 states, regions or cities have started or plan to begin emissions trading schemes or carbon taxes to put a price on emissions.

Under cap-and-trade schemes, companies or countries face a carbon limit. If they exceed the limit they can buy allowances from others. They can also purchase carbon offsets from outside projects that avoid emissions, often from developing countries.

Eight new carbon markets have opened since 2013 in countries including the world's top emitters China and the United States.

But efforts to put a global price on greenhouse gases have been hampered as countries such as Japan, New Zealand, Russia and Canada look to weaken some of the measures they are taking to combat climate change.

Following is a list of established and emerging schemes:

ESTABLISHED SCHEMES

1. Kyoto Protocol: Mandatory for 37 developed nations, excluding the United States which never ratified the pact. Launched: 2005. Covers: All six main greenhouse gases. How it works: Rich countries cut greenhouse gases at home or buy emissions rights from one other - if one country stays within its target it can sell the difference to another emitting too much. Or they can buy carbon offsets from projects in developing countries under Kyoto's Clean Development Mechanism and developed countries under Joint Implementation. The CDM channelled around $400 billion in investment but since 2012 this has slowed to a trickle amid a lack of demand from industrialised nations.

2. European Union Emissions Trading Scheme. Launched: 2005 Covers: Nearly half of all EU CO2 emissions, 40 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. Mandatory for all 28 EU members, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Target: 21 percent emissions cut below 2005 levels by 2020. How it works: About half of permits are auctioned but heavy industries receive almost all of their requirement for free. More than 3,000 airline operators joined the scheme in 2012 to cover all flights using EU airports, but lawmakers restricted coverage to domestic flights after other nations complained that this infringed on their sovereignty. Firms can buy a limited number of U.N.-backed carbon emission offsets if that works out cheaper than cutting their own emissions.

3. New Zealand emissions trading scheme: Launched: 2010. Electricity generators, manufacturers and the transport sector hand over to the government a carbon permit for every second tonne of greenhouse gases they emit. Some forest owners are given free permits, others can voluntarily join the scheme. Originally no limit on use of U.N.-backed offsets but access blocked from 2015 due to New Zealand's withdrawal from Kyoto. Target: The government has pledged to cut emissions 5 percent below 1990 levels by 2020.

4. Northeast U.S. states' Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Launched: 2009. Covers: Carbon from power plants in nine northeast states. Target: In January the emission cap was reduced by 45 percent from previous levels. It will decline a further 2.5 percent a year over 2015-2020.

5. California: Launch: 2013, linked with Quebec's scheme, which launched in 2014. Covers: Emissions from power plants, manufacturing and, in 2015, transportation fuels. Target: Cut the state's emissions to 1990 levels by 2020. How it works: Polluters receive 90 percent of permits they need to cover emissions for free at the outset and remaining permits to be offered at quarterly auctions.

6. China: Pilot carbon trading schemes in seven provinces and cities - Beijing, Chongqing, Guangdong, Hunan, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Tianjin. Launch: 2013/4. They cover energy production and various energy-intensive industries. Officials have said a national scheme may emerge later this decade. Target: Cut CO2 emissions per unit of GDP to 40-45 percent below 2005 levels by 2020.

7. Mexican carbon tax. Launch: 2014. Levy of $1-4 per tonne of CO2 on fossil fuel sales relative to additional emissions versus natural gas. Companies can opt to pay the tax with CDM credits from Mexican projects. Target: Mexico aims to cut emissions by 30 percent from business-as-usual levels by 2020.

8. South Korea emissions trading scheme. Launch: 2015. Covers: Around 500 companies, collectively responsible for 60 percent of the country's annual emissions. Target: Government has set a 2020 emissions reduction target of 30 percent below forecast "business as usual" levels. Source: Reuters, World Bank. (Compiled by Ben Garside)